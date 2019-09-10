By EUOBSERVER

On Sunday, local and regional elections were held in the Russian federation and in the Crimean peninsula. But "anybody elected in the Crimean peninsula claiming to 'represent' the populations of Crimea and Sevastopol will not be recognised as representatives of those territories, which are Ukrainian", the spokesperson of EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini said. She added that the EU "continues to condemn this violation of international law".