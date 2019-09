By EUOBSERVER

Key indicators show that the labour market in Belgium is shrinking, Belgian newspaper De Standaard reported. The amount of vacancies went down 4.8 percent compared to 2018. So far in 2019, 4,800 jobs disappeared due to the reorganisation of companies, which is 2,000 more than in the entire year of 2018. On top of that, the use by companies of temporary unemployment has risen by 8.6 percent.