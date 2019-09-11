By EUOBSERVER

During a three-day trip to Havana, the EU's chief diplomat, Federica Mogherini, repeated European support for Cuba's economy. "The EU is Cuba's top commercial partner and investor, and we have tripled cooperation in the last two years," she said. Five years ago, the EU and US started to normalise relations with the island after years of hostility. However, US president Donald Trump returned this policy and reimposed sanctions on Cuba.