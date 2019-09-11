Wednesday

11th Sep 2019

Ticker

EU supports Cuba, while US hikes sanctions

By

During a three-day trip to Havana, the EU's chief diplomat, Federica Mogherini, repeated European support for Cuba's economy. "The EU is Cuba's top commercial partner and investor, and we have tripled cooperation in the last two years," she said. Five years ago, the EU and US started to normalise relations with the island after years of hostility. However, US president Donald Trump returned this policy and reimposed sanctions on Cuba.

Those tricky commissioner candidates in full

Three central European commission nominees can expect to feel the heat from MEPs later this month, with the Hungarian candidate emerging as the most controversial.

Column

The benefits of being unpopular

Paradoxically, the lack of popularity may be part of the strength of the European project. Citizens may not be super-enthusiastic about the EU, but when emotions run too high in politics, hotheads may take over.

Von der Leyen gives Timmermans green deal

EU Commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen announced that Frans Timmermans will coordinate the European 'Green Deal' and climate action policies.

