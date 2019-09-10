Tuesday

10th Sep 2019

Ticker

EU supports Cuba, while US hikes sanctions

By

During a three-day trip to Havana, the EU's chief diplomat, Federica Mogherini, repeated European support for Cuba's economy. "The EU is Cuba's top commercial partner and investor, and we have tripled cooperation in the last two years," she said. Five years ago, the EU and US started to normalise relations with the island after years of hostility. However, US president Donald Trump returned this policy and reimposed sanctions on Cuba.

France calls for EU-Russia reset

The time is right for the EU and Russia to mend ties, but sanctions should stay in place for now, France has said.

UK: light goes out in House of Commons

British MPs again rejected Boris Johnson's call for an early election, as the parliament began its five-week suspension period. The prime minister said he would refuse to ask for a Brexit delay - despite the law demanding it.

Opinion

Defending the defenders: ombudsmen need support

Ombudsmen are often coming under attack or facing different kinds of challenges. These can include threats, legal action, reprisals, budget cuts or a limitation of their mandate.

Analysis

Will the EU continue paying to keep migrants away?

The EU has made deals with several countries, such as Libya, Turkey, and Niger, to keep asylum seekers far away from Europe. Now it is planning to relocate some migrants to Rwanda, in response to the Libya migration crisis.

