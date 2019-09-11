By EUOBSERVER

Britain's former Brexit negotiator, Olly Robbins, is to join US bank Goldman Sachs for a six-figure salary. The move was cleared by a UK watchdog, the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments, which said it was "unrelated to Mr Robbins' time in office" and was not "a reward" for government work, British newspaper Daily Telegraph said. The former European Commission president, Jose-Manuel Barroso, previously stirred controversy by also joining the bank.