By EUOBSERVER

Current EU justice commissioner Vera Jourova and Belgian defence and foreign minister Didier Reynders will be in charge of policing the rule of law in Europe, EU commission president-elect Ursula con der Leyen said Tuesday as she unveiled her team. Jourova, from the ruling Czech ANO party which has been mired in corruption accusations, was nominated to be commissioner for "values and democracy", while Reynders will be justice commissioner.