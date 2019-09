By EUOBSERVER

The recorded transcripts of Jamal Khashoggi's final words before the journalist was killed by Saudi agents have been published by Turkey's Sabah newspaper. Khashoggi, who wrote a column for the Washington Post, was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on 2 October 2018. After the murder, EUobserver revealed the Saudis were paying the College of Europe to lobby EU officials and MEPs as part of a rebranding exercise.