By EUOBSERVER

A Scottish court has ruled that prime minister Boris Johnson's suspension of parliament was "unlawful". The case was brought by campaigners, backed by 75 MPs and peers from the House of Lords. Johnson prorogued parliament this week, until 14 October. Labour's Brexit spokesman, Kier Starmer, said the PM should immediately recall parliament. Downing Street said it was "disappointed" and would appeal to the UK Supreme Court.