By EUOBSERVER

Yiannis Balbakakis, the governor of the overcrowded reception and identification centre in Moria, on the Greek island Lesvos, resigned on Wednesday saying he is "tired," Ekathimerini reported. He headed the camp for three years and was credited with the creation of "safe zones" for unaccompanied children, women and single parent families. Humanitarian organisations repeatedly criticised the living conditions at the camp, housing 10,000 people, which is four times over capacity.