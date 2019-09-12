Thursday

12th Sep 2019

Head of overcrowded migrant camp in Lesvos resigns

Yiannis Balbakakis, the governor of the overcrowded reception and identification centre in Moria, on the Greek island Lesvos, resigned on Wednesday saying he is "tired," Ekathimerini reported. He headed the camp for three years and was credited with the creation of "safe zones" for unaccompanied children, women and single parent families. Humanitarian organisations repeatedly criticised the living conditions at the camp, housing 10,000 people, which is four times over capacity.

Just 5% of Europeans trust Trump

European voters believe that EU's foreign policies should be more coherent and effective in order to remain neutral in potential international conflicts, since most EU citizens no longer rely on the US security guarantee, according to a new report.

Catalonia celebrates national day ahead of trial verdicts

Catalonia celebrated on Wednesday its national day - while awaiting the trial verdict on 12 Catalan separatists, former politicians of Carles Puigdemont's government. That decision is expected for early October.

Those tricky commissioner candidates in full

Three central European commission nominees can expect to feel the heat from MEPs later this month, with the Hungarian candidate emerging as the most controversial.

