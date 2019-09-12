By EUOBSERVER

After Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan threatened the EU with reopening the migratory routes to Europe if Turkey does not receive more economic support, outgoing EU migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos told Euronews that "the EU-Turkey statement should remain alive (…) [and] not be used as a negotiating tool". Since the agreement was signed in March 2016, the irregular arrivals of migrants entering Greece were reduced by 97 percent.