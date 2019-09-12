Ticker
Italian PM Conte promises tough line on 'illegal immigration'
By EUOBSERVER
Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte promised to remain "even more rigorous on illegal immigration than the previous government" after visiting Brussels as the head of a new Italian coalition on Wednesday. He said he would "remain human", but urged EU states to create an "automatic system" on burden-sharing, so that if 100 refugees were to arrive in Italy, he could be sure that other states would take their fair share.