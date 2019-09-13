By EUOBSERVER

A study from the European Network Against Racism found "a deeply-routed institutional racism" in every stage of the judicial process, from the reporting up to the sentencing. Despite the rise of racist crimes between 2014 and 2018, many are not taken seriously. Crimes against Roma and black communities in particular are under-reported in Austria, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland, Lithuania, Netherlands, Portugal, and the United Kingdom.