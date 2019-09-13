By EUOBSERVER

Germany's foreign minister, Heiko Maas, has confirmed Germany will set up a UN-backed conference aiming at stopping arms-trafficking to Libya and reimpose the arms embargo, the Guardian reported. UN envoy for Libya, Ghassan Salame, said "It remains abundantly clear that without the commitment of key external actors engaged in Libya, the conflict will continue." Without mentioning them by name, Salame was mainly pointing to Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.