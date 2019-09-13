Friday

13th Sep 2019

Ticker

Germany to organise Libya conference on arms embargo

By

Germany's foreign minister, Heiko Maas, has confirmed Germany will set up a UN-backed conference aiming at stopping arms-trafficking to Libya and reimpose the arms embargo, the Guardian reported. UN envoy for Libya, Ghassan Salame, said "It remains abundantly clear that without the commitment of key external actors engaged in Libya, the conflict will continue." Without mentioning them by name, Salame was mainly pointing to Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

East European leaders demand Balkan accession to EU

The prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia have demanded EU accession talks open this year for North Macedonia and Albania. The move follows Hungary obtaining the enlargement portfolio under the in-coming European Commission.

Opinion

Luxembourg's cannabis legalisation is EU opportunity

Luxembourg will be the first European country to legally regulate the production, sale and consumption of cannabis (the Netherlands has a policy of de facto regulation of sale and consumption only), with all the implications this holds.

Opinion

Why I'm voting against the von der Leyen commission

The new migration commissioner's job title, "Protecting our European way of life", rings not of pan-European solidarity or federalism - but is incorporated from the playbook of the extreme right.

Yellowhammer: UK report predicts Brexit chaos

A British government report, called Operation Yellowhammer, warns of public disorder, disease outbreaks, and price rises for food and fuel in case of a no-deal Brexit.

