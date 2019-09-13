Ticker
First Hungary 'Article 7' hearing set for Monday
By EUOBSERVER
EU affairs ministers will hold their first meeting with Hungary under the Article 7 procedure on Monday. The European parliament triggered the sanctions procedure a year ago over concerns on judicial independence and democratic backsliding in Hungary. At the hearing, the parliament's report will be presented by the EU's Finnish presidency. A similar procedure, launched by the commission in 2017, is also under way against Poland over judicial independence.