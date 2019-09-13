By EUOBSERVER

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) evacuated 98 vulnerable refugees (including 52 unaccompanied children) from Libya to Italy, as the conflict in Libya continues. The refugees are from Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia and Sudan. "There are still some 3,600 refugees in detention centres. We urgently need to find solutions for them, as well as thousands more vulnerable refugees living in urban areas," said the UNHCR chief of mission for Libya Jean-Paul Cavalieri.