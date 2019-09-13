Friday

Nearly 100 refugees evacuated from Libya to Italy

By

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) evacuated 98 vulnerable refugees (including 52 unaccompanied children) from Libya to Italy, as the conflict in Libya continues. The refugees are from Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia and Sudan. "There are still some 3,600 refugees in detention centres. We urgently need to find solutions for them, as well as thousands more vulnerable refugees living in urban areas," said the UNHCR chief of mission for Libya Jean-Paul Cavalieri.

Agenda

Brexit and new commission in focus This WEEK

Jean-Claude Juncker will meet Boris Johnson for the first time, but no breakthrough is expected in Brexit talks. MEPs are preparing to hear from the commission-designates, while Hungary will be grilled at the EU affairs' ministers meeting.

Analysis

How should the EU handle Russia now?

Should the West help the Russian opposition to try topple the regime, or make new deals with Putin, as France is keen to do?

Central European leaders demand EU Balkan accession

Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia have demanded to open accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania this year, as Hungary's man prepares to take over the enlargement portfolio.

Opinion

Luxembourg's cannabis legalisation is EU opportunity

Luxembourg will be the first European country to legally regulate the production, sale and consumption of cannabis (the Netherlands has a policy of de facto regulation of sale and consumption only), with all the implications this holds.

News in Brief

Stakeholders' Highlights

