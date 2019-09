By EUOBSERVER

Early on Saturday a dozen of drones attacked Saudi Arabia's oil installation Abqaiq, and oil field Khurais. Abqaiq is responsible for six million barrels of crude oil or six percent of the world's total oil production. The Houthi rebels of Yemen, who are supported by Iran, claimed responsibility for the attack. Analysts fear oil and gas prices will soar. The Saudi oil company Aramco says production will restart soon.