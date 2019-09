By EUOBSERVER

According to an opinion poll by Belgian media, the far-right party, Vlaams Belang, would have 24.9 percent of the votes and become the largest party of Belgium. The Flemish nationalists (NVA) are losing a few percentages and become the second party with 22.7 percent. In Brussels the Greens would remain the largest with 21.4 percent. In Wallonia the socialist PS and the liberal MR are neck and neck.