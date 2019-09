By EUOBSERVER

Italian former prime minister Matteo Renzi will lead a "consensual separation" from the ruling Democratic Party (PD) to set up a new centrist force, according to the Italian press. The new political party's name could be 'L'Italia del Sì' ('Italy of Yes'). However, senior PD figures asked him to hold back. "Don't let us break up, don't weaken us by splitting the party," said the minister of culture Dario Franceschini.