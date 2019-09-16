By EUOBSERVER

Four Catalan and Basque nationalist parties (ERC, PNV, Compromís and Bildu) will endorse Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez's investiture to avoid new elections, according to Spanish newspaper El País. The only condition for Sanchez's centre-left Socialist Party (PSOE) is to reach an agreement with the leftist Unidas Podemos (UP). If Sanchez does not reconsider his position on ruling with a minority government before 23 September, elections are likely to happen.