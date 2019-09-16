Ticker
EU finance ministers support simplification of fiscal rules
By EUOBSERVER
EU's finance ministers supported on Saturday the idea of simplifying European fiscal rules "to increase transparency and predictability," said the commissioner for the euro, Valdis Dombrovskis. During the informal meeting held in Helsinki, the ministers backed the idea put forward by the independent European Fiscal Board (EFB) to focus fiscal rules on debt and government spending (over which finance ministers have control) - instead of on the structural deficit.