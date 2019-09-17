By EUOBSERVER

UK prime minister Boris Johnson had a lunch in Luxembourg on Monday with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier. After the meeting, Juncker said it was "the UK's responsibility to come forward with legally-operational solutions", adding the commission was open to proposals to replace the backstop. However, Juncker continued, "such proposals have not yet been made" and that the "EU-27 remain united".