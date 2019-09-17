Ticker
Luxembourg PM Bettel humiliates Johnson
By EUOBSERVER
After a meeting between Luxembourg's prime minister Xavier Bettel and British PM Boris Johnson, Bettel insisted on holding a press meeting outdoors, where people were holding a loud demonstration against Johnson. According to Downing Street, Johnson asked to hold the press meeting indoors, so that journalists could understand what they said. Bettel held the press conference alone, pointing to the empty place, saying the Brexit campaign was full of lies.