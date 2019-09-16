Ticker
New Saudi attack threats, but EU and US still divided
By EUOBSERVER
Iran-allied Houthi rebels in Yemen have threatened further drone attacks against Saudi Arabia, putting at risk European oil supplies and southern neighbourhood security. The US has said Iran was directly responsible the assaults, but the European Commission repeated on Monday that "it [was] important to clearly establish the facts and then determine responsibility for this deplorable attack." The escalating tension comes amid a US-EU split on how to handle Iran.