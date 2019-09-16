Ticker
EU anti-trust chief goes after Belgian tax breaks
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission is opening new probes into whether Belgium gave undue tax breaks to 39 multinational firms, including brewery Anheuser-Busch Inbev and British American Tobacco. "We're concerned that the Belgian ... system granted substantial tax reductions only to certain multinational companies," the commission's anti-trust tsar, Danish politician Margrethe Vestager said, amid efforts to secure another five years office. The EU court earlier overturned commission accusations against Belgium.