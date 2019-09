By EUOBSERVER

Germany is prepared to pay €10bn a year more to the EU budget in 2021-2027 to offset losses from the British contribution after Brexit, it said in a paper circulated at an European affairs ministers' meeting in Brussels on Monday, Reuters reported. "We will conduct the ... [budget] negotiations on the basis of 1 percent of the EU27 GNI," Germany's paper said. "Losing the UK" would hurt "significantly," it added.