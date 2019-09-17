By EUOBSERVER

Greece's minister for migration, Giorgos Koumoutsakos, has said the EU Mediterranean countries are in a better position to convince other countries to cope with migrant arrivals, Ekathimerini reported. He added that it was helpful that migration was a priority of the new European commission. According to Koumoutsakos, this month 4,500 to 5,000 migrants came to Europe via the eastern Mediterranean route, nearly four times more than any other route.