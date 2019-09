By EUOBSERVER

According to an opinion poll, 58 percent of Belgians are against excluding the far-right party Vlaams Belang from the Flemish government. The same percentage is also against a federal coalition government that includes the Francophone socialist party PS and the Flemish nationalist party NVA. Two-in-three Belgians say they are against new elections. In the same poll Vlaams Belang became the largest party in Belgium.