By EUOBSERVER

An "ideological" tug-of-war has broken out over the European Commission's recent pledge to "protect our European way of life" - a line seen by some as a far-right slogan. The words might be "loaded, politicised" to some, but they had "triggered" a positive debate, the new commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, told European newspapers. "It confirms our ideological victory," French far-right leader Marine Le Pen had earlier said.