By EUOBSERVER

There was "Tory anger" over Luxembourg's belittling of UK prime minister Boris Johnson on Monday, British newspaper The Times reported, referring to the ruling Conservative party. Johnson was "ridiculed" in an "extraordinary break with protocol," The Times said after Luxembourg's leader, Xavier Bettel, held an empty-chair press conference following their meeting. Luxembourg was "staggeringly rude", The Sun, Britain's top tabloid, said. Street protesters also chanted anti-Johnson slogans on his visit.