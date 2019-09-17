By EUOBSERVER

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker ought to "apologise" for comments he made on a recent visit to the Belgian seaside, Jean-Marie Dedecker, the mayor of Middelkerke, has said. The mayor of Ostend, Bart Tommelein, called Juncker's comments "strange". Juncker had said he now spoke German in the region instead of French, as he did 30 years ago, because "tolerance" of French speakers had declined. Belgium has three native language groups.