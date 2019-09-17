By EUOBSERVER

Norbert Rottgen, the German parliament's foreign affairs committee chair on Tuesday scolded Xavier Bettel, a day after Luxembourg's prime minister vented his frustration over Brexit following a meeting with UK premier Boris Johnson. Bettel "did not serve the European cause", Rottgen tweeted, adding that "even without a deal there will be a post-Brexit life, which means that right now everyone needs to behave in a way that avoids animosity".