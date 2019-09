By EUOBSERVER

Scotlands will keep domestic rules aligned with EU law, even if forced to leave as part of Brexit, first minister Nicola Sturgeon said in Potsdam, Germany, on Tuesday, where she received the M100 Sanssouci media award. A recently-tabled continuity bill "will enable Scotland to keep pace with EU regulations in policy areas that we have responsibility for... and be better placed to rejoin in the future", she said.