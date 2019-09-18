By EUOBSERVER

Turkey's pro-government Anadolu Agency reported that president Recep Tayyip Erdogan is stepping up internal pressure to meet the criteria for the process of visa-liberalisation dialogue with the European Union. "In order to ensure the completion of visa liberalisation for our citizens, it is necessary to accelerate the efforts to meet the criteria registered in the Visa Liberalisation Roadmap," he said in a circular published in the Official Gazette.