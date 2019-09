By EUOBSERVER

MEPs approved on Wednesday an increase of €100m to the budget for the EU's research programmes (€80m for Horizon 2020) and youth mobility (€20m for Erasmus+), following NGO campaigning and an agreement between the EU Parliament and the Council on the EU's 2019 budget. The increased budget aims, among other things, to allocate 35 percent of Horizon 2020's budget to climate-related research.