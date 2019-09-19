By EUOBSERVER

Poland's nationalist-populist rulers, the Law and Justice (PiS) party, will win upcoming elections with 45.6 percent of votes, according to the Badania.pro pollster for the Onet.pl news website. The opposition Civic Coalition would get 28 percent of votes, it said. The PiS side will get 43 percent and the opposition 30 percent, a Kantar poll for the Gazeta Wyborcza newspaper also estimated. The election is due on 13 October.