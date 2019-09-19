Ticker
Minsk talks bode ill for EU's peace summit on Ukraine
By EUOBSERVER
Russian troops must leave Russia-occupied east Ukraine, among other conditions, before Kiev agrees to give the self-proclaimed "republics" there greater autonomy, Ukrainian negotiators said in Minsk on Wednesday at a meeting of a Contact Group on the conflict. The group, which includes Russia, is trying to pave the way for an EU-backed peace summit in the coming weeks. But both Ukraine and Russia are refusing to change previous positions.