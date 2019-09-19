Ticker
Kovesi has 'sufficient majority' for prosecutor post
By EUOBSERVER
Romania's former anti-corruption prosecutor Laura Kovesi was supported by a "sufficient majority" of member states at an ambassadorial meeting on Thursday to become the EU's first public prosecutor, a Finnish presidency spokesman told EUobserver. The secret ballot was an indicative vote, which will be followed by a formal vote once negotiations with the European parliament, which also supported Kovesi, are finished. Member states have previously supported a French candidate.