Ticker
Brexit minister asks EU for 'flexibility' to secure a deal
By EUOBSERVER
Speaking at an event in Madrid, Britain's Brexit minister Stephen Barclay asked on Thursday to the EU to show flexibility and creativity in order to secure a deal "which will pass both the UK parliament and the European parliament". "I doubt that Spanish SMEs are prepared for a hard Brexit", Barclay said, adding that Britain is ready to continue negotiations about its territory of Gibraltar adjoining southern Spain, reported Reuters.