20th Sep 2019

Austria to veto EU trade deal with South America

Austria's main political parties have instructed the government to veto an EU free-trade deal with the Mercosur bloc of four South American states. They passed the decision in a sub-committee of the Austrian parliament Thursday saying it would harm consumer rights and the environment, amid forest fires in Brazil, a Mercosur member. France and Ireland have also threatened vetoes over the blazes. The EU adopts trade treaties by consensus.

Opinion

Brexit raises questions for EU defence integration

Brussels' current vision for cooperation on defence, where third countries can contribute but have no say in decision-making and in the guidance of operations, is unlikely to be attractive to the UK.

Low-carbon cities can unlock €21tn by 2050, report finds

National governments have a "crucial role" to prioritise low-carbon cities to tackle climate challenges and secure economic prosperity since high-carbon systems are expected to become unprofitable or inoperable in the near future.

France, Italy want 'automatic' distribution of migrants

French president Emmanuel Macron is pressing for an automated distribution of rescued migrants at sea - but also stands accused of tightening asylum rules in his own country as a response to the far-right.

Opinion

Europe's refugee policy is test of its true 'way of life'

As ex-national leaders, we know it's not easy to withstand public pressures and put collective interests ahead of domestic concerns. But without strong institutional leadership, EU values themselves risk ringing hollow, not least to those seeking protection on Europe's shores.

