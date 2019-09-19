Ticker
Austria to veto EU trade deal with South America
By EUOBSERVER
Austria's main political parties have instructed the government to veto an EU free-trade deal with the Mercosur bloc of four South American states. They passed the decision in a sub-committee of the Austrian parliament Thursday saying it would harm consumer rights and the environment, amid forest fires in Brazil, a Mercosur member. France and Ireland have also threatened vetoes over the blazes. The EU adopts trade treaties by consensus.