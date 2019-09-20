Ticker
Germany takes carbon border tax on board
By EUOBSERVER
France has persuaded Germany to examine a European carbon border tax, protecting companies investing in green technology from emission-intensive competition from abroad, Reuters reported. The German and French finance and economy ministers backed the idea on Thursday in a joint statement. Germany has so far been reluctant, fearing escalating trade tensions with the US. France aims to protect companies that support carbon-reduction efforts against unfair competition with big polluters.