Ticker
Nobel economist: Ireland 'not good EU citizen' on taxes
By EUOBSERVER
Nobel prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz criticised Ireland on Thursday over taxation of multinational companies. "In the area of taxes, Ireland has not behaved well, either globally or for their own citizens, or as an EU citizen," he said, arguing that Ireland kept revenue that would have gone to other EU countries, and did unfair tax deals for "pittance". An EU court case is ongoing over Ireland's tax deal with Apple.