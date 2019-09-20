Friday

20th Sep 2019

Nobel economist: Ireland 'not good EU citizen' on taxes

Nobel prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz criticised Ireland on Thursday over taxation of multinational companies. "In the area of taxes, Ireland has not behaved well, either globally or for their own citizens, or as an EU citizen," he said, arguing that Ireland kept revenue that would have gone to other EU countries, and did unfair tax deals for "pittance". An EU court case is ongoing over Ireland's tax deal with Apple.

Agenda

Europe goes to New York This WEEK

Iran and climate change likely to dominate as French president Emmanuel Macron speaks for Europe at the UN general assembly in New York this week.

Opinion

Dismiss Italy's Salvini at your peril

Matteo Salvini's recent gambit may have failed, but, in his own words: "From today you will find me even more pissed off and determined. I will go from town to town and we will take this country back."

Opinion

Brexit raises questions for EU defence integration

Brussels' current vision for cooperation on defence, where third countries can contribute but have no say in decision-making and in the guidance of operations, is unlikely to be attractive to the UK.

