By EUOBSERVER

Thomas Cook, the world's oldest travel agency founded in 1841, stopped operating on Sunday night, after it failed to agree on a financial rescue plan from investors. Around 600,000 people worldwide are stranded at their holiday locations as all flights of Thomas Cook were cancelled and 105 airplanes are grounded. European governments, together with insurance companies, are coordinating repatriation plans, while 22,000 Thomas Cook employees lost their job.