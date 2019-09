By EUOBSERVER

Consumer choice and affordability of cars would get a "seismic" shock from a no-deal Brexit due to disruption of factory supply chains, the heads of 23 car-making associations have said in an open letter. "Brexit is not just a British problem, we are all concerned in the European automotive industry, and even further," Christian Peugeot, the head of the French car industry association, the CCFA, said in the statement.