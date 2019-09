By EUOBSERVER

Spain has confirmed it would revoke the rights of its 366,000 British residents if the UK did so to the 180,000 Spanish people living in Britain in the event of a harsh Brexit. "We have told them that our royal decree will ensure everything remains the same in the case of a no-deal Brexit. But for that, reciprocity is necessary," Spain's EU affairs minister, Luis Marco Aguiriano, told El Pais.