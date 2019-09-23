By EUOBSERVER

Two out of the three members of a new Maltese taskforce to look into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017 were compromised by personal links to people she accused of money-laundering, her family has warned. "These clear conflicts will poison the inquiry's work," one of her sons, Andrew Caruana Galizia, said. The Maltese government announced a new "independent" inquiry Friday following a Council of Europe appeal.