By EUOBSERVER

More than half (53 percent) of Europeans say that discrimination based on sexual orientation is widespread in their country. And, according to a Eurobarometer survey, under 40 percent of respondents in Slovakia, Romania, and Bulgaria believe that LGTBI people should have the same rights as heterosexuals. "Discrimination, harassment, hate speech, and violence continue to be a daily reality for many LGBTI people in the EU," said commissioner Vera Jourová.