Ticker
10 arrests over possible Catalonia anniversary attacks
By EUOBSERVER
Spanish police arrested on Monday ten suspects, linked to the Committee for the Defence of the Republic (CDR) in Catalonia, in connection with allegedly planning violent attacks for the anniversary of the 2017 independence referendum. The suspects were charged with terrorism and rebellion, after police found explosive material during the arrests, reported Spanish media. The CDR called for demonstrations over the arrests on social media.