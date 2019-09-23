Ticker
Supreme Court ruling on Johnson on Tuesday
By EUOBSERVER
The UK Supreme Court will hand down its verdict on British prime minister Boris Johnson's highly-controversial decision to suspend parliament on Tuesday at 10.30AM UK time, it announced. The case was brought against the government by activists who claimed Johnson's five-week proroguing of parliament was intended to avoid scrutiny ahead of a no-deal Brexit. The prime minister insisted it was to draw up a new domestic legislative programme.