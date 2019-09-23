Ticker
Google will only listen to audio if users give consent
By EUOBSERVER
Google announced on Monday that it will only apply human control to recorded conversations if users give consent. "We won't include your audio in the human review process unless you've re-confirmed [it]," said Google. It was recently reported that Google carried out "quality control" of its Google Assistant device through staff listening and transcribing private conversations. The company stopped these practices following an investigation by the German data protection authority.